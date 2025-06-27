Subscribe

Eldest son of Norwegian princess accused of multiple rapes and sexual assault

Norway's Crown Princess' son, Marius Borg Høiby, faces rape and assault charges involving a double-digit number of victims. Details on the investigation, royal fallout, and legal stance.

Shrey Banerjee
Published27 Jun 2025, 10:39 PM IST
New scandal for Norway's monarchy
Oslo police have formally charged Marius Borg Høiby, the 28-year-old son of Norway’s Crown Princess Mette-Marit, with multiple serious offenses including rape, sexual assault, and physical violence. The charges follow a 10-month investigation involving over a dozen alleged victims, with evidence drawn from witness testimonies, text messages, and forensic searches.

Police Attorney Kruszewski confirms rape charges

Police Attorney Andreas Kruszewski confirmed the charges include one count of rape involving intercourse, two counts of rape without intercourse, four sexual assaults, and two cases of bodily harm. While Høiby cooperated during questioning, his defense lawyer, Petar Sekulic, stated his client "doesn’t acknowledge wrongdoing" in most allegations, particularly those involving sexual violence or assault. Høiby remains free pending trial under Norway’s presumption of innocence principle.

Høiby, stepson of Crown Prince Haakon, grew up alongside his royal half-siblings at the Skaugum estate but holds no formal title or royal role. Once affectionately nicknamed "Little Marius," his adult life has been marred by legal troubles, including a 2017 drug conviction and prior arrests in 2024 for assault and violating restraining orders. 

The recent investigation uncovered additional allegations from multiple former partners, with police citing incidents at Skaugum and Oslo apartments. Høiby has acknowledged struggles with cocaine addiction and "mental troubles," and spent a week in Hamar Prison during the probe. The royal family, while notified of investigations, has maintained strict silence, deferring to legal "normal procedures".

Biggest scandal for Norway's monarchy

The scandal has intensified scrutiny of Norway’s monarchy, historically revered but now facing its "biggest crisis since 1905," according to commentators. Concurrent controversies, including Princess Märtha Louise’s marriage to self-proclaimed shaman Durek Verrett, have fueled republican sentiment, doubling membership in anti-monarchy groups. Polls show 45% of Norwegians view the royal family less favorably amid Høiby’s case. His ties to criminal circles, including gang members and alleged mafia affiliates, further compound concerns.

The palace’s strategy of silence contrasts with Høiby’s brief 2024 public apology for "alcohol and cocaine-fueled" violence, though he denies all rape claims. The trial date remains unset, with prosecutors reviewing the file .

 
