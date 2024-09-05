Election Commission bans exit polls for J-K, Haryana assembly polls between Sep 18 and Oct 5

The Election Commission of India has prohibited exit polls for the assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir from September 18 to October 5. Voting will be held in phases, with results announced on October 8.

Written By Gulam Jeelani
Updated5 Sep 2024, 09:46 AM IST
Election Commission bans exit polls for J-K, Haryana assembly elections between Sep 18 and Oct 5
Election Commission bans exit polls for J-K, Haryana assembly elections between Sep 18 and Oct 5(AFP)

The Election Commission of India has issued notification prohibiting exit polls for assembly elections in Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir. The poll panel has banned exit polls from 7 am on September 18 to 6.30 pm on October 5, the last day of polling.

The assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir is being held in three phases on September 18, September 25 and October 1. The Haryana assembly polls will be held on one phase on October 5. The results of both the elections will be declared on October 8.

Also Read | Haryana Polls: BJP releases 1st list of 67 candidates, CM to contest from Ladwa

“…Now, therefore, in exercise of the powers under sub-Section (1) of Section 126A of the RP Act, 1951, the Election Commission, having regard to the provisions of Sub-Section (2) of the said Section, hereby notifies the period between 7.00 AM on 18.09.2024 (Wednesday) and 6.30 PM on 05.10.2024 (Saturday), as the period during which conducting and publishing or publicising exit poll by means of the print or electronic media or dissemination in any other manner whatsoever, the result of any exit poll in connection with the aforesaid general election, shall be prohibited,” reads the notification dated September 3.

Predictions based on voter feedback

Exit polls are predictions by pollsters based on voter feedback collected by after the polling. While the idea behind the exit polls is to reflect public sentiment well before the actual results are announced, their accuracy has faced scrutiny in the past.

The ECI prohibits conducting exit polls during the voting process but allows the predictions to be published 30 minutes after the last vote is cast.

 

Also Read | Ex-militants campaign for NC, PDP in J-K assembly polls: Ram Madhav

“It is further clarified that under Section 126(1)(b) of the RP Act, 1951, displaying any election matter including results of any opinion poll or any other poll survey, in any electronic media, would be prohibited during the period of 48 hours ending with the hours fixed for the conclusion of the poll in connection with the aforesaid general elections,” it said.

The Rules and Punishment

The rules of exit polls are governed by Section 126A of the Representation of the People's Act, 1951. “No person shall conduct any exit poll and publish or publicise by means of the print or electronic media or disseminate in any other manner, whatsoever, the result of an exit poll during such period as may be notified by the Election Commission in this regard,” reads the Section 126A of the RP Act, 1951.

Any person who contravenes the provisions of the Section 126Ashall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to two years or with a fine or with both, as per the law.

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:5 Sep 2024, 09:46 AM IST
Business NewsNewsElection Commission bans exit polls for J-K, Haryana assembly polls between Sep 18 and Oct 5

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Max Financial Services

    1,111.00
    09:34 AM | 5 SEP 2024
    -21.9 (-1.93%)

    Tata Steel

    152.50
    09:34 AM | 5 SEP 2024
    1.2 (0.79%)

    Bandhan Bank

    203.45
    09:34 AM | 5 SEP 2024
    3.75 (1.88%)

    Indian Oil Corporation

    178.60
    09:34 AM | 5 SEP 2024
    1.55 (0.88%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    Sapphire Foods India

    358.55
    09:34 AM | 5 SEP 2024
    21.75 (6.46%)

    Caplin Point Laboratories

    2,064.95
    09:34 AM | 5 SEP 2024
    95.15 (4.83%)

    Linde India

    7,530.55
    09:34 AM | 5 SEP 2024
    327.95 (4.55%)

    Alembic Pharmaceuticals

    1,165.00
    09:34 AM | 5 SEP 2024
    50.3 (4.51%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      73,639.000.00
      Chennai
      73,210.000.00
      Delhi
      72,638.000.00
      Kolkata
      73,782.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.86/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.85/L-0.01
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.72/L0.00

      Popular in News

      More From Popular in News
      HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

      Wait for it…

      Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

      Yes, Continue