All eyes are on whether the exit poll predictions will hold ground and Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) comes back to power with a historic third straight term. With counting of votes for the seven phases of the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 to begin today, it is important to note that there is a country wide ban of sale of liquor. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Election Results 2024 Live Updates Is it a dry day today? There is a nationwide dry day today. No alcohol sales will be permitted across the country. Liquor sales will be banned from 12 a.m. on June 3 to 12 a.m. on June 4. All shops, bars, hotels, restaurants, and taverns will remain shut on the day of the vote counting. However, restaurants and hotels can serve food and non-alcoholic beverages.

Also Read: Elections 2024 results today: Who are counting agents? What's their role in Lok Sabha elections? The seven-phase voting for the 2024 elections began on April 19 and continued until June 1. Many people cast their votes in the sweltering summer heat, with temperatures reaching nearly 50 degrees Celsius in several parts of the country. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also Read: Lok Sabha elections 2024 vote counting: How to check in constituency-wise results? Yesterday, in a press conference, the Election Commission announced that India set a world record with 642 million registered voters this election season. Additionally, an unprecedented 312 million women participated in the voting process during the seven-phase Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

What did the exit polls predict? The exit polls predicted that the ruling BJP-led NDA is poised to improve its performance over its 2019 record when it won 352 seats. Two polls predicted the BJP would also improve its numbers from the 303 seats it won in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

You are on Mint! India's #1 news destination (Source: Press Gazette). To learn more about our business coverage and market insights Click Here!