OPEN APP
Home / News / Elections for 13 Rajya Sabha seats to be held on 31 March
Listen to this article

Elections for 13 seats of Rajya Sabha will be held on 31st March. The term of 13 members of the Rajya Sabha elected from six states is due to expire on their retirement in April. The members who are retiring from Rajya Sabha next month are Ranee Narah and Ripun Bora (Assam), Anand Sharma (Himachal), AK Antony and MV Shreyams Kumar and Somaprasad K (Kerala), KG Kenye (Nagaland), Jharna Das (Tripura), Sukhdev Singh, Pratap Singh Bajwa, Shwait Malik, Naresh Gujral and Shamsher Singh Dullo (Punjab).

 

 

 

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!

Close
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
Get alerts on WhatsApp
 My ReadsFeedbackRedeem a Gift CardLogout