Elections for 13 Rajya Sabha seats to be held on 31 March

Elections for 13 Rajya Sabha seats to be held on 31 March1 min read . 03:04 PM IST
- The term of 13 members of the Rajya Sabha elected from six states is due to expire on their retirement in April
Elections for 13 seats of Rajya Sabha will be held on 31st March. The term of 13 members of the Rajya Sabha elected from six states is due to expire on their retirement in April. The members who are retiring from Rajya Sabha next month are Ranee Narah and Ripun Bora (Assam), Anand Sharma (Himachal), AK Antony and MV Shreyams Kumar and Somaprasad K (Kerala), KG Kenye (Nagaland), Jharna Das (Tripura), Sukhdev Singh, Pratap Singh Bajwa, Shwait Malik, Naresh Gujral and Shamsher Singh Dullo (Punjab).
