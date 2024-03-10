Electoral bond case: CPI(M) files contempt plea in SC against SBI for not disclosing donor details
The CPI(M)'s contempt plea came days after the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) filed a similar petition in the Supreme Court against SBI
The troubles for the State Bank of India (SBI) are expected to rise as the Communist Party of India (Marxist) filed a contempt petition against the bank in the Supreme Court for "wilful disobedience" of the apex court order in the electoral bond case. The CPI(M)'s contempt plea came days after the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) filed a similar petition in the Supreme Court.