The troubles for the State Bank of India (SBI) are expected to rise as the Communist Party of India (Marxist) filed a contempt petition against the bank in the Supreme Court for "wilful disobedience" of the apex court order in the electoral bond case. The CPI(M)'s contempt plea came days after the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) filed a similar petition in the Supreme Court.

The petition came as the Supreme Court is set to hear the SBI plea seeking an extension on providing details about electoral bonds on March 11. The largest commercial bank in India has requested the court to extend the deadline till June 30, which is after the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

A bench led by Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud is also expected to hear the contempt petitions with the case on Monday. The petitions claim that SBI is "willfully and deliberately" disobeying the directions of the apex court.

SC's responsibility to protect its dignity: Kapil Sibal

Senior Supreme Court advocate Kapil Sibal on Sunday spoke with PTI on the issue and said it "would not be easy" for the apex court to accept SBI's plea after a judgment from the Constitution bench. Kapil Sibal said that SBI is demanding an extension in furnishing details on “puerile" reasons and it's the responsibility of the Supreme Court to protect its dignity.

"They are seeking time and the reasons are obvious and I am sure that the court will see through them. It is puerile for the organization (SBI) to say that we will have to collate the material, collect the files, and then we will have to find out who gave money to whom..this is the 21st century and our dear PM (Narendra Modi) talks about the digitalisation of everything," he said.

"The government in power does not want the names to be declared before the election is over. It is as simple as that," Sibal added.

