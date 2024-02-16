Electoral bonds ban unlikely to impact funding to political parties, says analyst
The ban on the sale of electoral bonds is unlikely to have any major impact on the funding of political parties, said a political analyst on Thursday. In a landmark verdict, the Supreme Court scrapped the Centre's electoral bonds scheme of anonymous political funding, calling it "unconstitutional".