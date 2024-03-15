Electoral bonds case: Who gave how much to which party? The guessing game is on...

Several political leaders and social media users resorted to crunching numbers, finding links and making assumptions about the quid pro quo between companies and political parties. This was soon after the Election Commission of India made public the details of electoral bond donors and buyers on Thursday, March 14.

The Election Commission released two sets of data on Thursday. One has the names of purchasers of electoral bonds and the other has details of donations/amounts received by political parties in the form of electoral bonds.

Follow Electoral Bonds Data Live updates here

However, there's no way to find out which donor/company donated how much to which political parties. This was despite the Supreme Court raising concerns in its February 15 judgement that the now-scrapped Electoral Bond Scheme can lead to quid pro quo.

In later rulings, the Supreme Court said the State Bank of India (SBI) does not need to match the names of electoral bond buyers with specific political parties. On Friday, the court, however, asked the SBI to share the unique alphanumeric code printed on each electoral bond, which helps match donors with political parties.

While the details of the unique alphanumeric code are awaited, many on social media, including political leaders, started making conjectures about which companies might have donated crores to political parties, especially the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

What are the claims being made?

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh launched a scathing attack on the BJP, accusing the party of using "electoral bonds for quid pro quo". He retweeted a social media post which shared a thread on top companies that made huge political donations and were given contacts in BJP-ruled states. The links were established between raids by central probe agencies on firms and their subsequent donations in the form of electoral bonds.