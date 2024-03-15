Electoral bonds case: Who gave how much to which party? The guessing game is on...
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh and other leaders accused the BJP of using “electoral bonds for quid pro quo”. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman dismissed such speculations as “assumptions”.
Several political leaders and social media users resorted to crunching numbers, finding links and making assumptions about the quid pro quo between companies and political parties. This was soon after the Election Commission of India made public the details of electoral bond donors and buyers on Thursday, March 14.
In another tweet, Ramesh alleged that "there are many cases of companies that have donated electoral bonds, and immediately afterwards gotten huge benefits from the government". One of the examples he gave was of Jindal Steel & Power, which he said “gave Rs. 25 crores in EBs on 7 October 2022, and just 3 days later, they won the Gare Palma IV/6 coal mine, on 10th October 2022."
Lawyer and activist Prashant Bhushan also tweeted, “On 11 April 23, Megha Engineering gives 100s Crs in Electoral Bonds to whom? But within a month it gets a 14,400 cr contract from BJP’s Mah govt!..."
Meanwhile, Shiv Sena UBT leader and Rajya Sabha MP Priyanka Chaturvedi also shared a video and said, “Here’s Megha Engineering and its subsidiaries’ Acche Din after becoming the big donor for BJP. There’s more to unravel in this entire Quid Pro Quo via electoral bonds saga. The role of ED aka Extortion Department has also been stellar."
At the same time, RJD leader Manoj Jha alleged that a Pakistani agency bought electoral bonds. "The data shows that shortly after the Pulwama terror attack, a Pakistani agency purchased electoral bonds. So much for the nationalistic pretensions of the BJP, which stands exposed as the most corrupt party in the history of Independent India," he told PTI.
Manoj Jha also said "a private company was raided by the Enforcement Directorate and, a few days later, it ended up purchasing electoral bonds. Anybody can join the dots and make out what the so-called largest political party of the world has been up to".
Nirmala Sitharaman calls claims ‘assumptions’
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said on Friday that huge "assumptions" have been made after the release of data on the Electoral Bond Scheme.
Sitharaman dismissed as "assumptions" the links between raids by probe agencies on companies and their subsequent donations to election bonds. “…They probably gave it to regional parties….what makes you make so many assumptions and build a narrative," she told opposition leaders.
"I think you've based yourself on huge assumptions, that the money was given after the Enforcement Directorate raid happened," Sitharaman was quoted by PTI as saying at the India Today Conclave.
She, however, admitted that while the electoral bond system might not be perfect, it was "one bit better" than the previous system of political funding that was "completely imperfect". She batted for a system in which transparency would be better than earlier systems.