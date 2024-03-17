Electoral bonds data 2nd list shows BJP was highest recipient in 2019-20: THIS is how much it encashed
The details of the 2nd electoral bonds data list have made some new revelations like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the highest recipient. Out of the total ₹6,986.5 crore donations made to the BJP through electoral bonds, ₹2,555 crore was made during the financial year 2019-20
The Election Commission of India on Sunday made public the second list on electoral bonds to fund the political parties in the country. The detailed data of the second electoral bonds list have made some new revelations like the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was the highest recipient of the electoral bonds in the country.