Electoral bonds: 7 Sensex cos in the list, Coimbatore-based firm is top donor
Summary
- Electoral bonds had been a key funding instrument for political parties in recent years, but the anonymity of the donations faced legal challenges, culminating in the Supreme Court's decision last month to quash the scheme
Just 23 companies accounted for half the total value of electoral bonds purchased since April 2019, with Coimbatore-headquartered lottery services firm Future Gaming and Hotel Services Pvt Ltd emerging as the top buyer, according to a Mint analysis of the data released by the Election Commission of India (ECI) on Thursday.