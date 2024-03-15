Electoral Bonds: SC allows EC's request to return data for being uploaded on website
Supreme Court approves ECI's request to return data for website upload. Registrar Judicial to supervise scanning and digitising. ECI to upload documents by March 17.
The Supreme Court on 15 March allowed the request of ECI to return the data for being uploaded on the website. The top court said that registrar judicial to ensure that documents are scanned and digitised and once the exercise is complete the original documents shall be given back to ECI. It added that it will then upload it on the website on or before March 17.