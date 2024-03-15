Active Stocks
Fri Mar 15 2024 11:25:41
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 140.90 -1.12%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,205.00 0.81%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 261.85 -1.76%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 422.90 0.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 941.80 -2.69%
Business News/ News / Electoral Bonds: SC allows EC's request to return data for being uploaded on website
BackBack

Electoral Bonds: SC allows EC's request to return data for being uploaded on website

Livemint

Supreme Court approves ECI's request to return data for website upload. Registrar Judicial to supervise scanning and digitising. ECI to upload documents by March 17.

Supreme Court allows the request of ECI to return the data for being uploaded on the website. Premium
Supreme Court allows the request of ECI to return the data for being uploaded on the website.

The Supreme Court on 15 March allowed the request of ECI to return the data for being uploaded on the website. The top court said that registrar judicial to ensure that documents are scanned and digitised and once the exercise is complete the original documents shall be given back to ECI. It added that it will then upload it on the website on or before March 17.

Also Read: Electoral Bonds Data: All about 'Lottery King' Santiago Martin — founder of top donor, Future Gaming and Hotel Services

“The judgment of the Constitution bench clarified that all details of electoral bonds will be made available including date of purchase, name of purchaser, and the denomination," SC said.

Electoral Bonds Data Live updates

On 14 March, the Election Commission of India released the data on electoral bonds that the State Bank of India (SBI) shared with the electoral panel body on March 12. The data highlighted the list of entities that purchased electoral bonds to make donations to political parties.

Also Read: Electoral bonds data: Who is behind Megha Engineering? Telangana firm that donated over 960 cr to political parties

Meanwhile, the top court today also issued notice to SBI for not furnishings Electoral Bond data with ‘unique numbers' and have asked it to come with a response on Monday i.e. on 18 March.

 

 

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 15 Mar 2024, 10:58 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App