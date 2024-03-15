The Supreme Court on 15 March allowed the request of ECI to return the data for being uploaded on the website. The top court said that registrar judicial to ensure that documents are scanned and digitised and once the exercise is complete the original documents shall be given back to ECI. It added that it will then upload it on the website on or before March 17.

“The judgment of the Constitution bench clarified that all details of electoral bonds will be made available including date of purchase, name of purchaser, and the denomination," SC said.

On 14 March, the Election Commission of India released the data on electoral bonds that the State Bank of India (SBI) shared with the electoral panel body on March 12. The data highlighted the list of entities that purchased electoral bonds to make donations to political parties.

Meanwhile, the top court today also issued notice to SBI for not furnishings Electoral Bond data with ‘unique numbers' and have asked it to come with a response on Monday i.e. on 18 March.

