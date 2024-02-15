Electoral Bond Scheme: As SC judgment awaits; here's a look at BJP vs Congress share
The Electoral Bond scheme, introduced by the Modi government in 2017, allows individuals and entities to donate money to political parties while maintaining their anonymity.
The Supreme Court is scheduled to pronounce its verdict on Thursday on a batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Electoral Bond scheme, which allows for anonymous funding to political parties.
