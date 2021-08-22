Electric buses to account for 8-10% of new bus sales by 2025

“Among the various automotive segments, buses would be among the first ones witnessing faster electrification, especially for intra-city operations. While limited charging infrastructure, range anxiety and high capital costs have been the key deterrents in electrification across segments, these are relatively low for the bus segment. Overall, ICRA expects that electric buses are likely to account for 8-10% of new bus sales by FY2025," said Rohan Kanwar Gupta, vice president and sector head, ICRA Ratings.