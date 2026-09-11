Mint explainer: What is the new PACT under Niti Aayog’s e-truck plan?

India is trying to accelerate the shift from diesel to electric trucks, but high vehicle costs, inadequate charging infrastructure and limited demand have kept adoption low.
Against this backdrop, a new Platform for Aggregating Clean Transport (PACT) was launched earlier this week under Niti Aayog’s 2022 e-FAST platform to aggregate demand for electric trucks.
Mint explains the rationale behind the move, with only 1,688 electric medium and heavy trucks sold in 2026, as compared to 266,112 diesel trucks in the same period.