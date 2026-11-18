Electric trucks are one of the few segments where India’s clean-mobility push has struggled to gain traction, held back by range constraints, steep upfront costs, and a limited pool of manufacturers.
Electric trucks are one of the few segments where India’s clean-mobility push has struggled to gain traction, held back by range constraints, steep upfront costs, and a limited pool of manufacturers.
However, the tide is beginning to turn as large enterprises start placing their trust in electric fleets. Mint examines what’s driving this shift, and what it means for India’s broader electrification push.
However, the tide is beginning to turn as large enterprises start placing their trust in electric fleets. Mint examines what’s driving this shift, and what it means for India’s broader electrification push.
How quickly are electric trucks gaining ground?
The government’s Vahan data shows that electric heavy and medium trucks have picked up the pace this year, with sales nearly quadrupling to 2,062 from 582 in 2025, driven by Chinese player Sany, Foton-backed Energy in Motion, and Indian player Montra Electric.
Light trucks have seen even better growth, more than doubling to over 26,000 units so far in 2026 compared to last year, led by players such as Tata Motors and Hero-backed Euler Motors.
Large fleet operators are also starting to commit to the technology. Aditya Birla Group’s UltraTech announced earlier this year that it will deploy 600 electric trucks. Amazon has now partnered with Tata Motors to deploy 3,000 trucks across its network, with a longer-term plan to expand to highway corridors.
For whom do these trucks make sense?
Electric trucks make financial sense only when they spend most of their time on the road. To cut charging downtime, businesses have started installing chargers around their loading points, Amazon’s Abhinav Singh told Mint.
The technology is best suited for sectors such as cement, ports and infrastructure, where predictable routes and fixed loading schedules allow operators to plan charging windows and maximize fleet utilization. For companies able to keep vehicles running for long hours and weave charging into daily operations, lower running costs quickly offset the steep upfront price.
What hidden advantages do electric trucks offer drivers and operators?
A persistent challenge in the commercial vehicle industry is a shortage of drivers, largely driven by harsh working conditions in conventional trucks that often lack air conditioning and basic comforts. Electric trucks typically feature air-conditioned, comfortable cabins as well as upgraded safety and navigation tech, making them far more appealing as fleet operators struggle to attract and retain talent.
For operators, these vehicles also generate richer telemetry data to track road time, usage patterns and operating expenses. That visibility helps maximize fleet utilization and offset steep upfront premiums, which start at ₹30-40 lakh more for heavy electric trucks and ₹2-3 lakh more for lighter models.
Can electric trucks scale meaningfully in the coming years?
With electric trucks starting to win the trust of large businesses, and environmental, social and governance (ESG) targets putting pressure on companies to cut emissions, the segment could see meaningful growth in the coming years.
Amazon’s recent commitments with Tata Motors and VE Commercial Vehicles show how large fleet owners are moving beyond pilots to planned deployments. JSW Group’s entry through Ampstar is another sign that manufacturers see an emerging market, while cement, ports and infrastructure companies are potential customers because of their concentrated freight routes.
However, achieving scale will depend on whether these deployments can deliver reliable uptime and lower lifetime costs. Large orders alone won’t be enough unless charging and service networks grow alongside them.
What challenges remain?
A few fundamental hurdles remain: steep upfront prices, limited local manufacturing, and patchy charging infrastructure. Homegrown heavyweights such as Tata Motors and Ashok Leyland have so far struggled to scale up in the heavy-duty segment, leaving lower-priced Chinese electric trucks to lead early adoption.
Because heavy trucks require massive batteries, relying on imported cells skews vehicle economics, making local cell manufacturing a critical milestone. Meanwhile, operators are waiting for charging networks to expand beyond select industrial corridors. As domestic battery-cell capacity ramps up over the next three years and policy support boosts charger rollouts, lower costs should broaden the adoption of electric trucks.