Bhel likely to be tendering agency for EV charging stations under PM E-drive
Summary
Under the scheme, the Centre plans to incentivise 72,300 EV public charging stations across the country. The plan includes incentivising 22,100 chargers for electric four-wheelers, 48,400 for electric two- and three-wheelers, and 1,800 for electric buses and trucks.
New Delhi: State-run Bharat Heavy Electricals Ltd (Bhel) may be nominated to lead the tendering process for 72,300 electric vehicle (EV) public charging stations under the ₹10,900-crore PM E-drive scheme, two people aware of the development said.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more
topics
Read Next Story