EVs versus hybrids: Niti Aayog enters the chat
Automakers are at loggerheads: Tata and Mahindra backing EVs on one side, and Maruti and Toyota pitching hybrids on the other. Each side has its own claims on pollution and clean mobility. Now, Niti Aayog wants to settle the debate
Federal think tank Niti Aayog is examining the lifecycle emissions of electric, hybrid and conventional vehicles to determine which technology is the cleanest, two people aware of the matter said. The move comes at a time when automakers have crossed swords on providing hybrids the same incentives as pure EVs.