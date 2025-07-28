EVs versus hybrids: Niti Aayog enters the chat

Federal think tank Niti Aayog is examining the lifecycle emissions of electric, hybrid and conventional vehicles to determine which technology is the cleanest, two people aware of the matter said. The move comes at a time when automakers have crossed swords on providing hybrids the same incentives as pure EVs.

The study, which began earlier this month, is likely to be completed over the next few months, the people cited above said on the condition of anonymity. Varying incentives for EVs and hybrids across states have sparked an intense lobbying in state capitals, even as the Centre remains neutral to technologies in the quest for clean mobility.

“The need for such a study arose as contrasting claims emerged after some studies claimed EVs are more harmful when the entire supply chain and recycling are taken into account," one of the two people cited above said on the condition of anonymity.

Green tussle

While Maruti Suzuki India and Toyota Kirloskar, which manufacture hybrid models, say they deserve clean mobility incentives, Tata Motors and Mahindra and Mahindra say they should be reserved for the zero-emission EVs they make.

Also Read | Great green divide: Why states are choosing EVs over hybrids

EVs have no tailpipe emissions; however, in 2023, a study by the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, showed that their manufacturing, usage and scrapping emit more greenhouse gases than the same processes for hybrid or fossil fuel-based vehicles.The study also said EV charging required coal-fuelled power, adding to EVs' overall carbon footprint.Hybrid vehicles run on a mix of fossil fuels and a battery, and strong hybrids do not have a charging port like EVs and plug-in hybrids.

The Niti Aayog study will take into consideration the full life-cycle analysis (LCA) for all types of vehicles. “That means all vehicles – two wheelers, three-wheelers, four-wheelers, public and cargo transport, everything – and it will also look at all fuel powertrains," said the first person cited above.

State moves

The Union environment ministry is assisting the study by holding meetings with various stakeholders, the second person added.

Email queries to the NITI Aayog and the environment ministry went unanswered.

Mint reported on 22 July that while the Centre has maintained its stance of supporting all forms of clean mobility, some states have put their weight solely behind EVs.

Also Read | Hybrid carmakers seek tax incentives as auto industry lobbies for clean mobility

In a recent amendment to its state EV policy, Chhattisgarh removed incentives for hybrid vehicles. On 22 July, the Delhi government also deferred the enforcement of its controversial EV policy to March 2026, according to a report by news agency PTI, citing transport minister Pankaj Singh. An earlier draft of the Delhi EV policy had proposed equal incentives for hybrids and electric vehicles.

“Analysing use cases of vehicles, as well as the location of the vehicles is critical in an LCA,"said Gurudas Nulkar, professor and director, Centre for Sustainable Development, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics. “The results from an LCA of a vehicle in Delhi will be very different from that in, say, Pune. That is because of the location of the two cities—w dDelhi is located in a flat region, while Pune is at the foothills of the Western Ghats. These diverse geographies will impact fuel efficiency."

Lifecycle emissions

Experts also said an LCA includes the emissions of extraction and transport of crude oil in the case of fossil fuel vehicles, as well as emissions in mining of critical minerals for hybrid and electric vehicles.

The LCA of a vehicle where its components are imported will be different from that of a vehicle where parts are sourced locally, said Nulkar, an expert in industrial sustainability and environmental management. “Similarly, different use cases for vehicles will yield varying results. There may be some cases with hybrids coming on top, and some with electric vehicles coming on top. The data used for most LCAs is secondary data, but it is very important to vet that data with physical visits, for instance, to manufacturing locations."