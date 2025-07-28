EVs versus hybrids: Niti Aayog enters the chat

“Analysing use cases of vehicles, as well as the location of the vehicles is critical in an LCA,"said Gurudas Nulkar, professor and director, Centre for Sustainable Development, Gokhale Institute of Politics and Economics. “The results from an LCA of a vehicle in Delhi will be very different from that in, say, Pune. That is because of the location of the two cities—w dDelhi is located in a flat region, while Pune is at the foothills of the Western Ghats. These diverse geographies will impact fuel efficiency."