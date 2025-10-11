From tariffs to cross-subsidy, govt makes big power sector reform push
The power ministry has proposed reforms to the Electricity Bill, 2003, aiming to empower state regulatory commissions to set tariffs and eliminate cross-subsidies, addressing discom losses exceeding ₹6.9 trillion and enhancing economic growth through timely tariff determinations.
New Delhi: The power ministry has proposed a slew of reforms in the sector through a draft of amendments to the Electricity Bill, 2003. Among key proposals is giving more teeth to state electricity regulatory commissions to fix tariffs on their own and ending cross-subsidies. The proposals aim to plug “mounting" losses in the power sector and boost economic growth.