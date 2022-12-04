Building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across country: US President Joe Biden1 min read . 03:07 PM IST
- Biden, however, didn't announce a deadline, nor the budget allocated for the scheme.
Following the United States President Joe Biden on 3 December announced that his plans to build charging stations across the country, Elon Musk advised him to buy a Tesla.
Earlier in the day, Biden announced that his administration will build 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country. Adding that the government would even finance the construction of stations in 35 states.
However, he didn't announce a deadline, nor the budget allocated for the scheme.
The US President took to Twitter and said, "We’re building 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations across the country. The great American road trip will be fully electrified."
Here's the tweet:
Soon after this, Musk suggested, "Or you can just buy a Tesla".
From the POTUS account, Biden replied, "You hired me to get things done - I hope I'm making you proud."
To this, Musk again replied: "I kinda like this post tbh (to be honest)".
Earlier in 2022, Biden had touted the combined $18 billion investments by Ford and GM to build electric vehicles. While in his speech, he did not mention Tesla, to which Musk had said, "Nobody is watching the State of the Union," CNBC quoted Musk as saying.
