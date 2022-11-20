Even though Elon Musk has been at the receiving end of criticism with the abrupt layoffs, mass resignations at Twitter and the blue tick row, an Indian businessman has come to the defence of the billionaire. RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka believes that Elon Musk is ahead of his time and people ought to give him some more time before predicting that Twitter will die with Elon Musk at the helm of affairs.
In a tweet defending Elon Musk for his game plan for Twitter, Harsh Goenka said people have underestimated the “genius" of the billionaire and noted that there must be a method to his madness. Harsh Goenka also said that Elon Musk has been ahead of his time whether it was Tesla, SpaceX or The Boring Company.
“We are underestimating the genius of Elon Musk. There must be a method to his madness. Whether it was Tesla, SpaceX or Boring co, he was ahead of his times. He surely has a game plan with #Twitter which we just can’t comprehend. Let’s give him time before we predict its death," Harsh Goenka said in the tweet.
Well, this wasn’t the first time Harsh Goenka has praised Elon Musk, despite him starting off his rein at Twitter with controversies. Even in these times, Elon Musk has managed to inspire some with the story if how he started as a businessman.
Harsh Goenka posted a video of Elon Musk, where he described how he coded all seven days of the week and slept on the couch, with a caption: “Merits of working hard #ElonMusk"
In the video, Elon Musk described his initial days when he rented a small office space and slept on the couch and showered at Young Men's Christian Association (YMCA). Elon Musk is heard saying, “Work hard every waking hour if you are starting a company."
