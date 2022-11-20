Even though Elon Musk has been at the receiving end of criticism with the abrupt layoffs, mass resignations at Twitter and the blue tick row, an Indian businessman has come to the defence of the billionaire. RPG Enterprises chairman Harsh Goenka believes that Elon Musk is ahead of his time and people ought to give him some more time before predicting that Twitter will die with Elon Musk at the helm of affairs.

