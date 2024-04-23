Elon Musk asks in an X post if Australia's 'eSafety Commissar has authority to...,’ after censorship demand across globe
Tesla CEO Elon Musk's fight with Australia's demand for censorship of a video on social media platform X beyond its borders has gained momentum. Musk has put forth questions regarding suppression of freedom of speech and expression, and media rights, in the wake of the escalating row.
SpaceX founder and Tesla chief Elon Musk has escalated his fight with an Australian regulator, demanding to know whether the country's “eSafety Commissar" should have authority to order censorship of content on social media platform X (formerly Twitter) beyond its borders.