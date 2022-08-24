Elon Musk asks Tesla Owner not to complain about driver-assistance system

Musk even scolded a Tesla owner who posted videos to Twitter on 23 August complaining that a new beta version of the system struggling with right turns and other basic tasks.
SpaceX owner and Tesla CEO Elon Musk on 24 August said that he doesn't want to hear complaints from customers trying out the driver-assistance system Tesla Inc. plans to start charging $15,000 for in the coming weeks.
Musk even scolded a Tesla owner who posted videos to Twitter on 23 August complaining that a new beta version of the system – marketed as Full Self-Driving (FSD) at times – struggling with right turns and other basic tasks.
Replying in response to the tweet of Tesla owner, Musk wrote, "10.69 is in limited release for a reason. Please do not ask to be included in early beta releases and then complain."
Earlier Musk announced that Tesla will start charging $3,000 more for the system which still requires active driver supervision and doesn’t make the company’s vehicles autonomous.
This was in response to the California’s Department of Motor Vehicles accusations which claimed Tesla of misleading consumers, and the US National Highway Traffic Safety Administration is investigating whether the automaker’s Autopilot technology is defective.
In 2021, NHTSA also scrutinised Tesla for subjecting Full Self-Driving beta testers to non-disclosure agreements that may have impeded access to information the agency needed to assess the program.
Though the electric vehicle maker encouraged customers to share their experience with the system, it asked them to do so selectively, citing concerns that critics who wanted the company to fail would mis-characterise feedback shared on social media.
Musk in October confirmed Tesla had dropped the NDA. Then firm terminated an employee days after he posted a YouTube video of his car running into a traffic pylon while using FDA. He had also written in the past that he appreciates critical feedback and requested his Twitter followers in February to seek out negative assessments.
