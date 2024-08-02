Elon Musk labelled Telegram CEO Pavel Durov ‘Genghis Khan’ following the his claim of having over a hundred ‘biological children’ in 12 countries. Pavel Durov said that he plans to open-source his DNA.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX, referred to Telegram CEO Pavel Durov as 'Genghis Khan' after Durov made a surprising claim that he has over a hundred biological children across 12 countries. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The 32-year-old Telegram CEO shared a lengthy post on Telegram which suggested that he had been an active sperm donor. A social media user posted a screenshot of the post on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Today we learned that the Telegram CEO, Pavel Durov, has over 100 biological children."

A research paper titled “The Genetic Legacy of the Mongols," published in the American Journal of Human Genetics, has revealed that 0.5 per cent of the world’s male population were Genghis Khan’s genetic descendants.

Sperm Donor The Telegram CEO made the revelation about biological kids before his friend, who was astonished to know how it is possible for a man who has never married before and prefers to live alone with so many biological children. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the post, he shared that he began donating his sperm 15 years ago. Pavel Durov stated, “Fifteen years ago, a friend of mine approached me with a weird request. He said that he and his wife couldn’t have kids due to a fertility issue and asked me to donate sperm at a clinic for them to have a baby. I laughed my ass off before realising he was dead serious."

The post further states, “Of course, there are risks, but I don’t regret having been a donor. The shortage of healthy sperm has become an increasingly serious issue worldwide, and I’m proud that I did my part to help alleviate it."

He found that he was “high-quality donor material" after visiting a clinic to donate his sperm, after which he decided to donate regularly. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}