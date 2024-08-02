Hello User
Next Story
Business News/ News / Elon Musk calls Pavel Durov ‘Genghis Khan’ after Telegram CEO claims he has over ‘100 biological kids’

Elon Musk calls Pavel Durov ‘Genghis Khan’ after Telegram CEO claims he has over ‘100 biological kids’

Written By Fareha Naaz

Elon Musk labelled Telegram CEO Pavel Durov ‘Genghis Khan’ following the his claim of having over a hundred ‘biological children’ in 12 countries. Pavel Durov said that he plans to open-source his DNA.

Elon Musk, Tesla CEO and Space X founder, called Telegram CEO Pavel Durov ‘ Genghis Khan’ after he claimed to have over a hundred biological kids across the world.

Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX, referred to Telegram CEO Pavel Durov as 'Genghis Khan' after Durov made a surprising claim that he has over a hundred biological children across 12 countries.

The 32-year-old Telegram CEO shared a lengthy post on Telegram which suggested that he had been an active sperm donor. A social media user posted a screenshot of the post on X (formerly Twitter) with the caption, “Today we learned that the Telegram CEO, Pavel Durov, has over 100 biological children."

The tech billionaire responded to the post, saying, “Rookie numbers lmao – Genghis Khan." This remark emerges from the fact that the founder of the Mongol Empire, Genghis Khan, is known to have fathered many children.

A research paper titled “The Genetic Legacy of the Mongols," published in the American Journal of Human Genetics, has revealed that 0.5 per cent of the world’s male population were Genghis Khan’s genetic descendants.

Sperm Donor

The Telegram CEO made the revelation about biological kids before his friend, who was astonished to know how it is possible for a man who has never married before and prefers to live alone with so many biological children.

In the post, he shared that he began donating his sperm 15 years ago. Pavel Durov stated, “Fifteen years ago, a friend of mine approached me with a weird request. He said that he and his wife couldn’t have kids due to a fertility issue and asked me to donate sperm at a clinic for them to have a baby. I laughed my ass off before realising he was dead serious."

The post further states, “Of course, there are risks, but I don’t regret having been a donor. The shortage of healthy sperm has become an increasingly serious issue worldwide, and I’m proud that I did my part to help alleviate it."

He found that he was “high-quality donor material" after visiting a clinic to donate his sperm, after which he decided to donate regularly.

He further noted that although he has stopped sperm donation, an IVF clinic continues to have his sperm preserved in a frozen state. Another noteworthy revelation that he made was his plans about open-sourcing his DNA. This will enable Pavel Durov's biological children to find their siblings easily.

Catch all the Budget News , Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.