Elon Musk challenges Donald Trump amid intensifying feud: ‘Time to create new political party?’

Elon Musk intensified his public spat with President Donald Trump by polling on X, formerly Twitter, it is time to create a new political party to represent the majority of Americans he feels are overlooked by current politics.

Advertisement

Musk asked his followers a direct question: "Is it time to create a new political party in America that actually represents the 80% in the middle?"

The poll reflects Musk’s ongoing criticism of both major parties and his call for political change.

Advertisement

Message to Republicans Responding to a prominent conservative’s comment suggesting Republicans might have to choose between Musk and Trump, Musk added a pointed reminder: "Oh and some food for thought as they ponder this question: Trump has 3.5 years left as President, but I will be around for 40+ years..."

Musk-Trump feud intensifies over tax bill Elon Musk escalated his public spat with President Donald Trump by making a shocking allegation on X, formerly Twitter. Musk claimed that Trump is named in the controversial Jeffrey Epstein files, which have not been made public.

“Time to drop the really big bomb: @realDonaldTrump is in the Epstein files. That is the real reason they have not been made public. Have a nice day, DJT!” Musk tweeted on Thursday.

Advertisement

He added, “Mark this post for the future. The truth will come out,” fueling speculation and intensifying tensions between the two.

Trump threatens to cut Musk’s Government contracts Trump hit sharply on his social media platform Truth Social, calling Musk “CRAZY” and threatening to terminate government contracts and subsidies awarded to Musk’s companies.

“The easiest way to save money in our Budget, Billions and Billions of Dollars, is to terminate Elon’s Governmental Subsidies and Contracts,” Trump wrote. “I was always surprised that Biden didn’t do it!”

Musk escalated the showdown by announcing, “In light of the President’s statement about cancellation of my government contracts, @SpaceX will begin decommissioning its Dragon spacecraft immediately.”

Feud sparks over Trump’s tax bill The public clash deepened after Musk vehemently criticised Trump’s tax and spending bill, which was passed by House Republicans in May and touted by Trump as a “big, beautiful bill.”

Advertisement

Trump defended the bill, while Musk called it the “big, ugly bill.” Musk also claimed that the bill was rushed through Congress without proper review: “This bill was never shown to me even once and was passed in the dead of night so fast that almost no one in Congress could even read it!”

Musk claims credit for Trump’s 2024 election win In a surprising twist, Musk asserted his crucial role in Trump’s political success, tweeting, “Without me, Trump would have lost the election, Dems would control the House and the Republicans would be 51-49 in the Senate.”

He lamented Trump’s response, calling it “Such ingratitude.”

Musk on June 4 condemned the legislation as “outrageous” and a “disgusting abomination,” lambasting it as a “massive, outrageous, pork-filled Congressional spending bill.”

Advertisement