Elon Musk says Kamala Harris ’lying’ about Donald Trump: ’When will politicians....’

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX, has criticized US Vice President Kamala Harris, accusing her of spreading lies about former President Donald Trump's stance on abortion.

In a direct attack on Harris via social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk posted a screenshot of Harris's comment and said, “When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn’t work anymore (SIC)?”

When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn’t work anymore? pic.twitter.com/wP7H4AJFwG — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 1, 2024

Republican Party presumptive nominee Donald Trump is running against Democratic Party presumptive nominee Joe Biden in the upcoming November 5 US Presidential elections.

Harris had claimed in her post, "Donald Trump would ban abortion nationwide," a statement that drew scrutiny and was flagged by both social media users and a fact-checking feature called Community Note on X, which allows users to add context to potentially misleading posts collaboratively.

Introduced after Musk assumed control in 2022, the Community Note highlighted that "President Trump has repeatedly stated he would not sign a national abortion ban" and provided supporting references.

Meanwhile, the post further reads, “President Joe Biden and I will do everything in our power to stop him and restore women's reproductive freedom.”

The Tesla chief charged at Kamala Harris and commented that Donald Trump "clearly said he would not do so" in the US Presidential debate with Biden last week.

Following the 2022 decision by the US Supreme Court, abortion regulation was delegated to the individual states, overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that previously safeguarded abortion rights across the nation.