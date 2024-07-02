Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla and founder of SpaceX, accused US Vice President Kamala Harris of ‘lying’ about former President Donald Trump's stance on the abortion ban.

In a direct attack on Harris via social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Musk posted a screenshot of Harris's comment and said, “When will politicians, or at least the intern who runs their account, learn that lying on this platform doesn’t work anymore (SIC)?"

Republican Party presumptive nominee Donald Trump is running against Democratic Party presumptive nominee Joe Biden in the upcoming November 5 US Presidential elections. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Harris had claimed in her post, "Donald Trump would ban abortion nationwide," a statement that drew scrutiny and was flagged by both social media users and a fact-checking feature called Community Note on X, which allows users to add context to potentially misleading posts collaboratively.

Introduced after Musk assumed control in 2022, the Community Note highlighted that "President Trump has repeatedly stated he would not sign a national abortion ban" and provided supporting references.

Meanwhile, the post further reads, “President Joe Biden and I will do everything in our power to stop him and restore women's reproductive freedom." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Tesla chief charged at Kamala Harris and commented that Donald Trump "clearly said he would not do so" in the US Presidential debate with Biden last week.

Following the 2022 decision by the US Supreme Court, abortion regulation was delegated to the individual states, overturning the landmark Roe v. Wade ruling that previously safeguarded abortion rights across the nation.

Netizens were strong to react to this post, as one user stated, “The mask is off. The liars are being exposed. It's glorious to watch in real time." Another user remarked, “Trump said repeatedly that he wouldn’t overturn Roe v Wade and look what happened. Spare me." A third user stated, “Community notes ain’t perfect but it’s better than anything else out there." A fourth user wrote, “Elon is fact checking Kamala Harris." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

