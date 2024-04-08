Elon Musk, the Tesla boss, on Sunday raised a call to remove a Brazilian Supreme Court justice, accusing him of censorship for blocking accounts suspected of spreading disinformation.

The billionaire entrepreneur said Alexandre de Moraes "has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached."

