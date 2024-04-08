Hello User
Business News/ News / Elon Musk demands ouster of Brazilian Supreme Court judge: 'Betrayed constitution'
Elon Musk demands ouster of Brazilian Supreme Court judge: 'Betrayed constitution'

Elon Musk, the Tesla boss, on Sunday raised a call to remove a Brazilian Supreme Court justice, accusing him of censorship for blocking accounts suspected of spreading disinformation.

Elon Musk, the Tesla boss, on April 7 raised a call to remove a Brazilian Supreme Court justice, accusing him of censorship for blocking accounts suspected of spreading disinformation.

The billionaire entrepreneur said Alexandre de Moraes "has brazenly and repeatedly betrayed the constitution and people of Brazil. He should resign or be impeached."

