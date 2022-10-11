Elon Musk 'doesn't know much’: Taiwan premier after Tesla CEO’s ‘peace’ proposal

Reacting to Elon Musk's proposal involving Taiwan and China, Taiwan’s premier said the Tesla CEO “doesn’t know much” about the self-ruled island
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Days after Elon Musk made a “peace" proposal involving Taiwan and China, Taiwan’s premier said the Tesla CEO “doesn’t know much" about the self-ruled island. In an interview, Elon Musk had suggested that Taiwan should become part of China, sparking anger in the island.
Taiwan lives under constant threat of invasion by Beijing, which claims democracy as part of its territory, to be taken one day. Elon Musk said he believed Taiwan should strike a "reasonably palatable" agreement with Beijing to become a "special administrative zone" of China.
That model is used by Beijing to run Macau and Hong Kong. Meanwhile, the same model has been suggested for Taiwan.
Premier Su Tseng-chang, Taiwan's most senior politician after the president, dismissed Elon Musk’s proposal, saying that the billionaire speaks for himself and doesn’t know much about Taiwan.
"Elon Musk is a businessman," Su Tseng-chang said, adding, “He has a big car factory in Shanghai and he wants to promote his electric vehicles... a businessman may say this today and say that tomorrow".
"Elon Musk only speaks for himself but he really doesn't know much about Taiwan and he also doesn't understand cross-strait relations," Su said during a parliamentary address.
Polls have consistently shown that a large majority of Taiwan's people have no appetite to be ruled by China, something that has deepened after Beijing deployed a sweeping political crackdown in Hong Kong.
Meanwhile, China's ambassador to the United States thanked Elon Musk for his “peace" proposal involving Taiwan and his country, while Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington slammed the Tesla CEO saying the island’s "freedom and democracy are not for sale."
"Taiwan sells many products, but our freedom and democracy are not for sale," Hsiao Bi-khim, Taiwan's de facto ambassador to Washington said on Saturday, adding, “Any lasting proposal for our future must be determined peacefully, free from coercion, and respectful of the democratic wishes of the people of Taiwan."
