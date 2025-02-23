Ashley St Clair exposes Elon Musk’s lewd texts in her lawsuit - ’I want to knock you up again’

Elon Musk, the tech billionaire, is making headlines after 26-year-old Ashley St Clair filed a paternity lawsuit against the Tesla chief, asserting that he had little to no involvement in the child's upbringing. Claiming that Elon Musk is the father of her child, the complainant seeks sole legal custody, Mirror US reported.

Ashley St Clair, the child's mother, claims that she gave birth to Elon Musk's child in September 2024, who is identified as R.S.C. in the court documents. However, no specific birth date has been given.

St. Clair's representative, Brian Glickich, said, “Ashley St. Clair has filed petitions for paternity and custody to ensure the well-being of her child. She has made every effort to collaborate with Mr. Musk before taking this step. She has no further comment on the contents of the petitions, which speak for themselves,” reported PEOPLE.

Documents procured by the Mirror US suggest that the SpaceX CEO met the child "only three times and has had no involvement in his care and upbringing." Although Elon Musk has not publicly acknowledged fathering a child with Ashley St Clair or confirmed his paternity, this child would be 53-year-old businessman's 13th child if genetic testing confirms claims.

Text messages revealed Seeking genetic testing for revelation, Ashley St Clair in her lawsuit asserts that she "did not have sexual intercourse with any other male during the time the child was conceived,” Mirror US reported citing documents. To prove her claims, Ashley St Clair provided alleged text messages between her and Tesla chief. The 26-year-old disclosed chilling messages of the text exchange.

According to one message, she allegedly sent Elon Musk a photo of her in the hospital holding the newborn baby. "All well?" Elon Musk seems to question her, adding "I look forward to seeing you and him this weekend."

Another alleged message from Elon Musk stated, “I want to knock you up again,” dated November 24, 2024. One of the most recent alleged message states, “Well, we do have a legion of kids to make,” dated February 2, 2025.