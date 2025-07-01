‘America Party’, ‘PORKY PIG PARTY’: Four times Elon Musk flipped on Donald Trump after quitting DOGE

Days after US President Donald Trump called Tesla CEO as ‘wonderful man’ weeks after a much public fallout of the bromance, Elon Musk got right back in it. As the Senate debated President Donald Trump’s “Big, Beautiful Bill” on Monday before a final vote, Tesla boss Elon Musk issued a stark warning via his social media platform X – the warning that he would launch the ‘America Party’ the day after Trump's ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ is passed.

America Party – Elon Musk’s fresh salvo on X “Every member of Congress who campaigned on reducing government spending and then immediately voted for the biggest debt increase in history should hang their head in shame! And they will lose their primary next year if it is the last thing I do on this Earth,” Elon Musk posted early on Monday.

A few hours later the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive doubled down:

“If the insane spending bill passes, the America Party will be formed the next day.”

He added: “Our country needs an alternative to the Democrat‑Republican uniparty so that the people actually have a VOICE.”

Elon Musk Calls time on ‘the PORKY PIG PARTY!!’ The row escalated when Elon Musk blasted the Senate package for boosting borrowing by a record US$5 trillion:

“It is obvious with the insane spending of this bill, which increases the debt ceiling by a record FIVE TRILLION DOLLARS that we live in a one‑party country – the PORKY PIG PARTY!! Time for a new political party that actually cares about the people.”

Elon Musk insists lost subsidies for electric vehicles and solar power are not his chief concern; instead, he brands the bill “debt slavery” that props up “industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future”.

‘Just A Uni party’ Elon Musk also hit out at Republicans, hinting that they are in cahoots with the Democrats when it comes to debt reduction for US. replying to a post, Elon Musk Wrote, “They just pretend to be two parties. It’s just one uniparty in reality.”

What’s in Donald Trump’s ‘Big, Beautiful Bill’? The Senate package contains deeper tax cuts, fewer spending cuts and provisions that would raise revenue. The White House has argued the bill “slashes deficits” and the debt, while “unleashing economic growth.”

The Trump administration and certain Senate Republicans are opting not to include the cost of extending the 2017 Trump tax cuts in their calculations of the bill’s impact on the federal deficit.

Version 10-year-deficit impact Main Differences House‑passed +US$2.4 trn Sharper spending trims Senate Draft +US$3.3 trn Deeper tax cut, fewer savings

Elon Musk- From King‑Maker to Disruptor Elon Musk’s resolution to support candidates who plan to launch primary campaigns against members of Congress is one of Musk’s most concrete political threats since leaving his post as a White House adviser. Musk spent more than $275 million to support Trump and other Republican candidates in the 2024 election. In late May he said in an interview he was planning to cut back on political spending.

After pouring hundreds of millions into Republican races in 2024 and briefly serving as a White House adviser, Elon Musk claimed in May 2025 he had “done enough” politically. Monday’s threat to bankroll challengers shows the retreat was short‑lived.

Though Elon Musk has said the loss of electric vehicle and solar energy subsidies and credits in the bill are not why he opposes the legislation, he has complained the bill “gives handouts to industries of the past while severely damaging industries of the future.”

Federal Election Commission data reveal his America PAC last donated in March to Florida hopefuls Randy Fine and Jimmy Patronis, but the tech mogul now signals a new spending spree to punish Republicans who endorse the bill.

Elon Musk Blows Hot and Cold With Donald Trump Since Elon Musk quit the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) in May 2025, he has blown hot and cold with Donald Trump at least four notable times:

Early May 2025 – Elon Musk publicly criticised Donald Trump’s flagship spending legislation, the "One Big Beautiful Bill," calling it a “disgusting abomination” and warning it would worsen the national debt. This marked the start of their fallout.

Late May 2025 – Following his criticism, Musk left the Trump administration and distanced himself from Trump’s policies, signalling a rupture in their alliance.

June 5, 2025 – The feud escalated into a public war of words on social media, with Musk accusing Trump of ungratefulness and making controversial allegations, while Trump threatened to withdraw federal contracts from Musk’s companies.

Early to mid-June 2025 – Musk attempted a partial reconciliation by deleting some inflammatory posts and resharing Trump’s posts related to immigration enforcement, but the overall relationship remained tense and unstable.

