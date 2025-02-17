Elon Musk has time and again made the headlines for a host of reasons — be it for his stance on ‘free expression’, Grok 3 launch, or simply for being the father of 13 kids — the list is long.

Amid speculations that Elon Musk fathered a 13th child—this time with conservative influencer Ashley St. Clair—his ‘particular interest’ in Genghis Khan cannot be ignored.

“For some reason, I find the history of Genghis Kahn particularly interesting,” Elon Musk posted on X, with a wink emoji.

And, what could be the 'reason' that the Tesla CEO and head of DOGE found history's most infamous conquerer ‘particularly interesting’? We can only speculate.

Elon Musk and Genghis Khan: United by empires, divided by genes? If we were to look at what aspect about Genghis Khan piqued Elon Musk's interest, there could be many.

Elon Musk, like Genghis Khan, has built massive empires—though in the realms of technology and industry rather than conquest. Both are expansionists in their fields, and they are both known for fearlessly pushing boundaries, whether through war or innovation.

Interestingly, Elon Musk's relentless drive to revolutionise industries with Tesla, SpaceX, and other ventures certainly mirrors Genghis Khan's unyielding pursuit of territory. At the same time, the way Elon Musk commands the loyalty of his followers and the attention of the global business community reflects Genghis Khan's ability to lead vast territories and diverse peoples.

Also Read | Elon Musk shares sweet moment with Shivon Zilis as Ashley St. Clair controversy

Speak about being ruthless? Khan eliminated those who opposed him. And Elon Musk is known for firing an entire department at a moment's notice.