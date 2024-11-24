Elon Musk marvels at India for counting ‘640 million votes in 1 day’, slams ‘California is still…’

Elon Musk praised India's election system after it counted 640 million votes in one day, contrasting it with California's ongoing vote counting for the US Presidential Election 2024. His comments followed reports of 570,500 uncounted ballots in California.

Livemint
Updated24 Nov 2024, 07:58 AM IST
Elon Musk hailed India's vote counting of recently concluded elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and bypoll elections
Elon Musk hailed India’s vote counting of recently concluded elections in Maharashtra, Jharkhand, and bypoll elections(REUTERS)

Elon Musk applauded India's election process on Saturday and flagged the painfully slow vote-counting process in many American states. While applauding the counting of nearly 640 million votes in India during the Lok Sabha Election, the Tesla CEO also took a jibe at the US Presidential Election vote counting, which is still underway in California nearly 24 days after it began on November 5.

The SpaceX CEO's comment on India's electoral system came a day after vote counting for Maharashtra and Jharkhand state assembly elections and by-elections concluded on Saturday. 

“India counted 640 million votes in 1 day. California is still counting votes,” wrote Elon Musk on X, while sharing a screenshot of an article on Indian election vote counting.

The tech billionaire's post comes after California is still counting votes for the US Presidential Election 2024 held on November 5. According to the Los Angeles Times, citing the Secretary of State's office, an estimated 570,500 ballots statewide were yet to be counted.

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections 

Maharashtra and Jharkhand Assembly Elections voting were held in a single phase on November 20. The vote counting was held on November 23. 

According to the Election Commission of India, BJP won 132 seats in Maharashtra. Shiv Sena won 57 seats, Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) won 41 seats, Congress was limited to 16 seats, and Sharad Pawar's NCP bagged 10 seats. 

Meanwhile, in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) emerged victorious on 33 seats, BJP won 21 seats, Congress won 16 seats, and RJD secured 4 seats.  

US Presidential Elections in California

California is one of the most populous states in America. Elections in the state are normally held by mail and require more time and effort to verify mail-in ballots than the votes made in person. 

The US follows a completely different process for election and vote counting compared to that of India. The vote counting data is also released in a completely different way in the two states. In the US, the vote counting data is provided by the news agency, AP and a few other media outlets. 

In India, the primary source of vote counting and electoral data is the Election Commission of India, where people can also track the real-time vote counting, initial trends and the detail of every constituency.

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:24 Nov 2024, 07:58 AM IST
Business NewsNewsElon Musk marvels at India for counting ‘640 million votes in 1 day’, slams ‘California is still…’

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Power Grid Corporation Of India share price

    335.10
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    9.3 (2.85%)

    Adani Power share price

    460.75
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -15.4 (-3.23%)

    Tata Steel share price

    142.80
    03:59 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.55 (1.82%)

    Adani Ports & Special Economic Zone share price

    1,137.50
    03:49 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    22.8 (2.05%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High
    More from 52 Week High

    Adani Green Energy share price

    1,052.40
    03:55 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -94 (-8.2%)

    Adani Energy Solutions share price

    649.40
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -48.3 (-6.92%)

    Honasa Consumer share price

    224.30
    03:48 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -13.1 (-5.52%)

    Network 18 Media & Investments share price

    79.63
    03:45 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    -4.53 (-5.38%)
    More from Top Losers

    Fine Organic Industries share price

    5,106.00
    03:29 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    414.9 (8.84%)

    Mangalore Refinery & Petrochemicals share price

    157.55
    03:43 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    12.5 (8.62%)

    Easy Trip Planners share price

    32.01
    03:58 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    2.53 (8.58%)

    Sun Pharma Advanced Research Com share price

    204.40
    03:42 PM | 22 NOV 2024
    14 (7.35%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      78,845.000.00
      Chennai
      78,851.000.00
      Delhi
      79,003.000.00
      Kolkata
      78,855.000.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      101.03/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.