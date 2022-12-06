Elon Musk had promised changes before taking over Twitter Inc and boy, that was true. The first few days saw mass firings, including that of the top executives, and changes in working hours. The recent change is outfitting the Twitter headquarters with bedrooms. You heard that right, bedrooms, with curtains, side tables, and mattresses. A plant was also seen in one of the bedrooms.

The change was seen on Monday as employees returned to the San Francisco headquarter and found their office fitted with bedrooms. No information regarding the bedrooms was shared with the Twitter employees and they have assumed that they were for the hardcore employees so that they can stay up late in the office and work.

“A photo of one converted bedroom shared with Forbes showed bright orange carpeting, a wooden bedside table, and what appears to be a queen bed, replete with a table lamp," Forbes reported. “It’s not a good look. It’s yet another unspoken sign of disrespect. There is no discussion. Just like, beds showed up," Forbes quoted a source as saying.

The first email to Twitter employees after Elon Musk took over with $44 billion ended remote working. Elon Musk said in an email to employees that remote work would no longer be allowed. He also said that the employees would be expected to be in office for at least 40 hours per week.

In another address to Twitter employees, Elon Musk said that bankruptcy was a possibility if it doesn’t start generating more cash, according to people familiar with the matter.

In his address to staff, Musk issued multiple dour warnings. Employees should brace for 80-hour work weeks. There will be fewer office perks like free food. And he ended the pandemic-era flexibility that allowed employees to work from home. “If you don’t want to come, resignation accepted," he said.

