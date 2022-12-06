Elon Musk has created office bedrooms for Twitter employees

Elon Musk had promised changes before taking over Twitter Inc and boy, that was true. The first few days saw mass firings, including that of the top executives, and changes in working hours. The recent change is outfitting the Twitter headquarters with bedrooms. You heard that right, bedrooms, with curtains, side tables, and mattresses. A plant was also seen in one of the bedrooms.

