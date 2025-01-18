Elon Musk, in a first-of-its-kind event, hosted a delegation of leading Indian business figures on Friday at SpaceX's Starbase facility in Texas. The gathering, led by India Global Forum (IGF) Founder Manoj Ladwa, provided an opportunity for Indian entrepreneurs to engage directly with Musk and tour the company's cutting-edge space exploration facilities.

Musk speaks on deeper collaboration between the US-India During their discussion, Musk emphasised the potential for deeper collaboration between the United States and India, particularly in areas like technology and space exploration. "Things are trending positive. I'm certainly in favour of lowering trade barriers to increase commerce between the US and India," he remarked.

Speaking about the country, Musk said, “India is one of the ancient civilizations and a very great and very complex one."

Moreover, Musk also shared details about his companies, such as SpaceX, Tesla, and Neuralink, highlighting his vision for technology’s transformative power. “The goal of SpaceX is to expand the scope and scale of consciousness beyond what we know to understand what questions to ask about the answer that is the universe,” he said as quoted by ANI.

He added, "One of the things we're aiming for with Grok is we're pretty confident that soon Grok 3 will be the most sophisticated AI in the world"

In addition to this, the visit on Friday also included a tour of Starbase and a chance to witness launch of SpaceX's Starship Flight 7.

Elon Musk's Starship rocket explodes SpaceX’s Starship rocket exploded just minutes into its seventh test flight, an unexpected setback after the Elon Musk-led company had made steady progress advancing the vehicle’s capabilities. Social media was dazzled with photos and videos of the meteor-like shower of debris.

The United States on Friday grounded SpaceX's Starship and ordered Elon Musk's company to investigate why the spaceship spectacularly disintegrated in a fiery cascade over the Caribbean during its latest test mission.

The largest and most powerful rocket ever built lifted off the launchpad at SpaceX’s Starbase facility in Texas at 4:37 p.m. local time Thursday. It was supposed to attempt to reach near orbital speeds and deploy 10 dummy spacecraft, designed to mimic the size, shape and weight of the upgraded SpaceX Starlink satellites that Starship will be launching in the future.