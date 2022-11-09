Musk kills ‘official’ label update, says ‘Twitter will do lots of dumb things’2 min read . Updated: 09 Nov 2022, 11:18 PM IST
In the newest U-turn, Elon Musk has killed the new ‘official’ label update just hours after introducing it
Elon Musk said in a tweet on Wednesday that he "killed" the new official label for Twitter accounts, on the same day that it began rolling out. In the latest development in Twitter's disorganised overhaul of the platform's verification system under new owner Elon Musk there was an addition of grey "official" labels to some high-profile accounts to denote their authenticity.