Elon Musk said in a tweet on Wednesday that he "killed" the new official label for Twitter accounts, on the same day that it began rolling out. In the latest development in Twitter's disorganised overhaul of the platform's verification system under new owner Elon Musk there was an addition of grey "official" labels to some high-profile accounts to denote their authenticity.

Twitter user Marques Brownlee who had earlier shared the new update later quoted the tweet writing, “Update: It's now gone".

Musk responded to the tweet writing, “I just killed it".

On Wednesday, companies like Nike, Apple, and Coca-Cola as well as media outlets like The Associated Press, The New York Times, The Washington Post, and The Wall Street Journal received an official designation. This update was revoked.

Minutes later Musk wrote on the platform he recently took over, “Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months. We will keep what works & change what doesn’t."

Please note that Twitter will do lots of dumb things in coming months.



Earlier Musk had sacked almost half of the staff of the micro- blogging platform to later call it a ‘mistake’ and rehire a few of the sacked employees.

For users who don't pay a monthly fee, the site's current method of using "blue checks" to verify an account's authenticity will soon end.

Anyone who is willing to pay a $7.99 monthly subscription will have access to the checkmarks at a later date. This subscription will also come with extra benefits like fewer advertisements and the ability to have tweets from subscribers receive more visibility than those from non-subscribers.

The availability of the checkmark to anyone for a fee has raised concerns among experts who fear that it may encourage impersonations, the dissemination of false information, and scams. The grey label is an obvious compromise because it tends to blend into the background whether you scroll through Twitter in light or dark mode.