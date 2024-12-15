A video of Tesla's Optimus robot awkwardly walking has gone viral, sparking humorous reactions on social media. Users joked about the robot's movements, comparing it to being drunk and debating the implications of advanced robotics.

Elon Musk's Optimus robot is learning tricks to become more like humans. In an attempt to walk like a human, the robot was seen learning to 'stumble like humans' in a video shared by Tesla Motors on Instagram.

The robot's baby steps looked more like a stumble than a stride and sparked a myriad of reactions on social media. “To walk like a human, you must first learn to stumble like a human," read a post by teslamotors on Instagram.

In the video shared by Teslamotors on Instagram, Optimus can be seen awkwardly walking on an uneven surface. It even slips once while continuing to regain its balance to walk ahead.

The viral video of Tesla optimus sparked hilarious reactions on the social media platform. Many even demanded the robot to be fined for ‘drink and walking’ others. Many were quick to bring the never-ending debate over the risk of developing highly-advanced robots.

“Why isnt he being arrested for being drunk in public ?," asked a user on the comment box.

"Just wait till they start chasing us…with guns…," commented another user.

“Dude is 7 drinks deep [sic]"

“They intentionally made them to walk like toddlers do you will be less afraid of them. Trust they have developed robots that move as swiftly as a grown man and woman. They will market them as being more effective and efficient, [sic]" commented another user.

"I'm thinking he's not gonna pass a sobriety test [sic]"

“Better reflexes than Joe Biden [sic]"

“Me coming home drunk at 4am [sic]"

"Looks like my drunk uncle on the way to his car [sic]"

“Robots don’t have to look and work like humans the sole purpose of them is to work and work efficiently [sic]"