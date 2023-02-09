Elon Musk's Neuralink may have illegally transported pathogens, animal advocates say
Neuralink has been under a federal investigation over potential animal welfare violations, a report said
An animal-welfare organization said it plans to ask a U.S. government agency on Thursday to investigate Elon Musk's brain-implant company Neuralink over records it said show potentially illegal movement of hazardous pathogens.
