Elon Musk offers free blue ticks to personal favourites, including Stephen King and LeBron James2 min read . Updated: 22 Apr 2023, 11:30 AM IST
- Twitter, owned by Elon Musk, removed blue verification badges from high-profile figures like Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and Bill Gates. Musk is interested in offering blue badges to some of his favorites, like Stephen King and LeBron James, for free.
Elon Musk owned Twitter has recently removed blue verification badges from several notable figures, including Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan, and Bill Gates. However, Elon Musk has expressed interest in personally offering blue badges to some of his personal favorites for free. Among the individuals he has mentioned are American authors Stephen King and LeBron James. While James had previously voiced his reluctance to pay for a blue badge on Twitter, Musk has stated that he will cover the costs for a select few personalities.
