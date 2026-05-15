Grok down: Elon Musk’s AI chatbot faces outage; users report blank replies and login problems

Elon Musk-owned Grok faced a fresh disruption on Friday, with users reporting problems accessing the AI chatbot, generating replies, and logging in to the platform, according to outage-tracking website Downdetector.

User complaints surged on Downdetector throughout the day, with many reporting failed prompts, blank responses, and “high demand” messages while trying to use the chatbot via X and standalone Grok apps. Several users also posted screenshots on social media showing the AI assistant failing to respond to queries.

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Grok is developed by xAI⁠ and is integrated into social media platform X⁠. The chatbot has emerged as one of the major rivals to OpenAI’s ChatGPT and Google Gemini since its launch in 2023.

Also Read | Elon Musk’s Grok is losing ground in AI race

Users report widespread access and response issues on Grok Reports of Friday’s outage come amid a series of recurring disruptions affecting Grok over the past few months. Earlier this year, publications including The Economic Times, Hindustan Times⁠ , and IBTimes Australia reported widespread issues with the chatbot, with users complaining of login failures, delayed responses, and “high demand” error messages.

According to a report by The Economic Times, Grok users in March this year reported that the chatbot had “stopped responding” altogether, while Downdetector recorded hundreds of complaints globally. The publication said several users took to social media to ask Elon Musk when the service would be restored.

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Technology publication The Information⁠ had also reported widespread outages affecting Grok users in recent weeks, especially during periods of heavy traffic and product updates.

Discussions on Reddit reflected growing frustration among subscribers, particularly around repeated “high demand” errors and the lack of official communication from xAI. One Reddit user wrote that “Down Detector has been blowing up since Tuesday,” while another complained the chatbot had become “unusable for 3-5 days.”

Recent reports by Hindustan Times and IBTimes Australia noted that Grok outages have increasingly coincided with spikes in user demand, software rollouts and infrastructure-related issues.

At the time this report was published, xAI had not issued an official statement on the latest disruption. The company’s public system status page continued to show services as operational. Users, however, continued reporting intermittent access problems across regions.

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