Elon Musk, the billionaire entrepreneur, has been captured in a photograph with his twins for the first time. These twins were born to Shivon Zilis, who also happens to work at Musk's brain chip company, Neuralink, New York Post reported.

In the photograph, Musk can be seen sitting on a couch, cradling one of the twins who was 16 months old at the time. Zilis, who is 37 years old, holds the other infant while sitting beside Musk. Insider reported that this intimate family moment was captured at Zilis' residence in Austin, Texas. The image was shared on platform X on September 6 by veteran journalist Walter Isaacson, who is preparing to release a biography about Musk.

Isaacson's book, which is set to be available on September 12, 2023, offers an inside look into Musk's life. The journalist followed Musk for three years during the preparation of the biography. One of the images shared by Isaacson displays one of the twins standing next to a robot, with Musk overseeing the scene.

According to Isaacson, Musk requested to meet him at Zilis' home in March to have a conversation that “can only be done in person." During this conversation, Musk talked about topics such as artificial intelligence (AI) and the window of opportunity for establishing a sustainable human colony on Mars, reported Time magazine.

Isaacson wrote about this peculiar scene, where they sat on a suburban patio, enjoying a sunny day by a peaceful backyard swimming pool while discussing profound matters.

Zilis, a Canadian-born venture capitalist, gave birth to Musk's eighth and ninth children in November 2021, as indicated by court documents. However, the names of these twins have not been disclosed. It's worth noting that the twins were conceived through in vitro fertilization. Additionally, Musk welcomed his second child with Canadian pop star Grimes a few weeks after the twins' birth.

Reuters reported that Zilis informed colleagues that there was never any romantic involvement or sexual relationship between her and Musk.

Elon Musk, who is 53 years old, is a father to nine children in total. He shares five children with his first wife, Canadian author Justine Wilson. Unfortunately, they lost their first child, Nevada, to sudden infant death syndrome at just 10 weeks old in 2002.

Shivon Zilis has been associated with Musk since 2016 when she joined OpenAI, a company co-founded by Musk. In 2017, Musk hired her to work on Tesla's autopilot technology, and she later took over the leadership of Neuralink in 2020, reported New York Post.