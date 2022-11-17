New Twitter chief Elon Musk has sent an email to his employees with his six rules for productivity which has leaked on the social media. In the email suggesting some “productivity recommendations", Elon Musk has listed avoiding meetings and use of nonsense words during the office hours. The leaked email also tells the employees on how to move through their career. According to the reports, Elon Musk has sent the same emails to his employees at Tesla, SpaceX and his other companies.

