New Twitter chief Elon Musk has sent an email to his employees with his six rules for productivity which has leaked on the social media. In the email suggesting some “productivity recommendations", Elon Musk has listed avoiding meetings and use of nonsense words during the office hours. The leaked email also tells the employees on how to move through their career. According to the reports, Elon Musk has sent the same emails to his employees at Tesla, SpaceX and his other companies.
New Twitter chief Elon Musk has sent an email to his employees with his six rules for productivity which has leaked on the social media. In the email suggesting some “productivity recommendations", Elon Musk has listed avoiding meetings and use of nonsense words during the office hours. The leaked email also tells the employees on how to move through their career. According to the reports, Elon Musk has sent the same emails to his employees at Tesla, SpaceX and his other companies.
One of the “productivity recommendations" include keeping the meetings short and if the employees cannot add something substantial to the meetings, they can “walk out". Elon Musk says in the email that “it is not rude to leave, it is rude to make someone stay and waste their time."
One of the “productivity recommendations" include keeping the meetings short and if the employees cannot add something substantial to the meetings, they can “walk out". Elon Musk says in the email that “it is not rude to leave, it is rude to make someone stay and waste their time."
"Excessive meetings are the blight of big companies and almost always get worse over time," Elon Musk said in the email. He also asked his employees to get rid of the frequent meetings. “Also get rid of frequent meetings, unless you are dealing with an extremely urgent matter," Elon Musk said.
"Excessive meetings are the blight of big companies and almost always get worse over time," Elon Musk said in the email. He also asked his employees to get rid of the frequent meetings. “Also get rid of frequent meetings, unless you are dealing with an extremely urgent matter," Elon Musk said.
For the Tesla employees, Elon Musk said not to use acronyms when dealing with a product, software and processes at the company since “we don’t want people to have to learn to a glossary to function at Tesla". And, Elon Musk said, “always pick common sense."
For the Tesla employees, Elon Musk said not to use acronyms when dealing with a product, software and processes at the company since “we don’t want people to have to learn to a glossary to function at Tesla". And, Elon Musk said, “always pick common sense."
HERE ARE ‘PRODUCTIVITY RECOMMENDATIONS’ FROM ELON MUSK
-Excessive meetings are the blight of big companies and almost always get worse over time. Please get of all large meetings, unless you're certain they are providing value to the whole audience, in which case keep them very short.
HERE ARE ‘PRODUCTIVITY RECOMMENDATIONS’ FROM ELON MUSK
-Excessive meetings are the blight of big companies and almost always get worse over time. Please get of all large meetings, unless you're certain they are providing value to the whole audience, in which case keep them very short.
-Also get rid of frequent meetings, unless you are dealing with an extremely urgent matter. Meeting frequency should drop rapidly once the urgent matter is resolved
-Also get rid of frequent meetings, unless you are dealing with an extremely urgent matter. Meeting frequency should drop rapidly once the urgent matter is resolved
-Walk out of a meeting or drop off a call as soon as it is obvious you aren't adding value. It is not rude to leave, it is rude to make someone stay and waste their time.
-Walk out of a meeting or drop off a call as soon as it is obvious you aren't adding value. It is not rude to leave, it is rude to make someone stay and waste their time.
-Don't use acronyms or nonsense words for objects, software or processes at Tesla, in general anything that requires an explanation inhibits communication. We don't want people to have to memorize a glossary just to function at Tesla
-Don't use acronyms or nonsense words for objects, software or processes at Tesla, in general anything that requires an explanation inhibits communication. We don't want people to have to memorize a glossary just to function at Tesla
-In general, always pick common sense as your guide. If following a "company rule" is obviously ridiculous in a particular situation, such that it would make for a great Dilbert cartoon, then the rule should change
-In general, always pick common sense as your guide. If following a "company rule" is obviously ridiculous in a particular situation, such that it would make for a great Dilbert cartoon, then the rule should change
Catch all the Business News
, Market News
, Breaking News
Events and Latest News
Updates on Live Mint.Download The Mint News App
to get Daily Market Updates.