Elon Musk repeats 2023 offer to Wikipedia, ’rename it to D****pedia and get paid’; netizens react

Billionaire and X platform chief Elon Musk, on February 17, reiterated his $1 billion offer to Wikipedia, which he had made in 2023, if the website changes its name. His reinteration came after a user on X user asked the tech billionaire ‘Does this offer stand @elonmusk?"

On February 17, an old post was shared by an X user named John Memes who asked the billionaire, “Does this offer still stand @elonmusk?.

In the 2023 post, Musk said that was ready to give Wikipedia “a billion dollars if they change their name to D***ipedia," adding that he would do so “in the interests of accuracy." The billionaire had also said that the name change would remain in effect for a minimum of a year.

Musk also replied to a post by a user named Piet, who joked about Wikipedia asking for funding every time their website is opened. Musk responded with, "Everytime."

Social media reactions Social media users have responded to Elon Musk’s offer to Wikipedia. Some suggested it would be a great move for him.

One user wrote, “Easy money@Wikipedia…”

Another user suggested saying, “Would be Elon’s best move yet”

“Haha, can we just make it for them? We will do it”

Another user said, “I once upon a time donated to them. NEVER AGAIN!”

Some other user wrote, “Imagine the first edit on D***pedia: 'Elon Musk, the visionary who renamed the internet's encyclopedia to keep us laughing.' @elonmusk, you'd make history in more ways than one!”

“It is a shame to see what is written at internet. Wikipedia is just an example, there are many others.”

‘Stop donating to Wokepedia’ In January, Elon Musk also called to “Defund Wikipedia until balance is restored!” in response to Arthur MacWaters, Co-Founder of Legion Health, who stated that “Wikipedia is completely ideologically captured. Deserves $0 in donations until they re-balance.”

In December last year, Musk had asked users to ‘Stop donating to Wokepedia until they restore balance to their editing authority.’ His response came to a data which said “Wikipedia’s annual budget report from 2023—2024 reveals that they spent over $50 million of their total $177 million budget on Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion.”