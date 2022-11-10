Elon Musk’s first email to Twitter staff ends remote work1 min read . Updated: 10 Nov 2022, 03:08 PM IST
New Twitter Inc. owner Elon Musk on Wednesday sent a mail to his employees for the first time, saying ‘remote work will no longer be allowed'
New Twitter Inc. owner Elon Musk on Wednesday sent a mail to his employees for the first time, saying ‘remote work will no longer be allowed'
New Twitter Inc. owner Elon Musk emailed his workers for the first time late Wednesday to prepare them for “difficult times ahead." Elon Musk said there was “no way to sugarcoat the message" about the economic outlook and how it will affect an advertising-dependent company like Twitter, according to the email reviewed by Bloomberg News.