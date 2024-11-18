Elon Musk’s SpaceX set to launch ISRO’s GSAT-N2 satellite for advanced telecommunications: All you need to know

The GSAT-N2 satellite launch by ISRO aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 aims to improve broadband services in remote India and provide in-flight internet. Scheduled for midnight, the $60-$70 million mission signifies advancements in space technology and international collaboration.

Livemint
Updated18 Nov 2024, 10:02 PM IST
India joins hands with Elon Musk's SpaceX to launch its most advanced satellite — How will GSAT-20 work?
India joins hands with Elon Musk’s SpaceX to launch its most advanced satellite — How will GSAT-20 work?(PTI)

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all geared up for the launch of its most advanced communications satellite, GSAT-N2, which is set to revolutionise broadband services in remote areas across India and provide in-flight internet connectivity for passenger aircraft (via NDTV). The satellite will be launched through the Falcon 9 rocket, owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, in a mission that will last 34 minutes.

The launch, which is expected to take place at midnight on Tuesday, will be streamed live on SpaceX’s X account. The countdown will begin at 11:46 PM on Monday, with lift-off scheduled for 12:01 PM on Tuesday.

Notably, the mission is projected to cost between $60 and $70 million, with SpaceX selected due to the satellite’s considerable weight of 4,700 kg, which exceeds the capacity of Indian rockets.

GSAT-N2 has been designed to support the growing demand for high-speed internet, especially in areas where connectivity has traditionally been limited. Featuring a combination of narrow and wide spot beams, including eight dedicated to the northeastern states, the satellite’s architecture allows for frequency reuse, greatly enhancing its efficiency and coverage. The satellite will cater to a large subscriber base, offering broadband connectivity via small user terminals.

Mint reported earlier that ISRO Chairman S. Somanath confirmed the collaboration with SpaceX in late August, highlighting that the satellite was already on its way to the United States for launch preparations. The launch of GSAT-N2 marks a significant milestone in India’s space and telecommunications efforts. It will also serve as a part of a broader initiative to improve connectivity across India’s vast and varied terrain.

This mission follows closely behind SpaceX’s efforts to expand its Starlink satellite internet service in India, a project that Elon Musk has lobbied for approval under the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump. The launch of GSAT-N2, alongside growing collaboration between ISRO and SpaceX, signifies a new era of technological advancements and international cooperation in space exploration.

 

 

Catch all the Business News , Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

MoreLess
First Published:18 Nov 2024, 10:02 PM IST
Business NewsNewsElon Musk’s SpaceX set to launch ISRO’s GSAT-N2 satellite for advanced telecommunications: All you need to know

Get Instant Loan up to ₹10 Lakh!

    • Employment Type

    Most Active Stocks

    Tata Steel share price

    141.30
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    3.3 (2.39%)

    Bharat Electronics share price

    278.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -2.95 (-1.05%)

    Indian Oil Corporation share price

    134.10
    03:58 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -0.7 (-0.52%)

    Tata Power share price

    404.75
    03:59 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    0.1 (0.02%)
    More Active Stocks

    Market Snapshot

    • Top Gainers
    • Top Losers
    • 52 Week High

    DCM Shriram share price

    1,324.45
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    21.6 (1.66%)
    More from 52 Week High

    Gujarat State Petronet share price

    324.25
    03:53 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -26.6 (-7.58%)

    Gujarat Gas Company share price

    453.05
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -33.15 (-6.82%)

    Eclerx Services share price

    3,131.35
    03:45 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -206.8 (-6.2%)

    BHARAT DYNAMICS share price

    933.30
    03:43 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    -56.5 (-5.71%)
    More from Top Losers

    Godrej Industries share price

    1,013.55
    03:29 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    84.95 (9.15%)

    National Aluminium Company share price

    239.90
    03:52 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    20.1 (9.14%)

    Sammaan Capital share price

    144.60
    03:50 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    9.65 (7.15%)

    Swan Energy share price

    545.50
    03:55 PM | 18 NOV 2024
    34.3 (6.71%)
    More from Top Gainers

    Trending In Market

    Recommended For You

      More Recommendations

      Gold Prices

      • 24K
      • 22K
      Bangalore
      75,655.00-10.00
      Chennai
      75,661.00-10.00
      Delhi
      75,813.00-10.00
      Kolkata
      75,665.00-10.00

      Fuel Price

      • Petrol
      • Diesel
      Bangalore
      102.92/L0.00
      Chennai
      100.80/L0.00
      Kolkata
      104.95/L0.00
      New Delhi
      94.77/L0.00

      Popular in News

        HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts

        Wait for it…

        Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.