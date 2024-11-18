The GSAT-N2 satellite launch by ISRO aboard SpaceX's Falcon 9 aims to improve broadband services in remote India and provide in-flight internet. Scheduled for midnight, the $60-$70 million mission signifies advancements in space technology and international collaboration.

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is all geared up for the launch of its most advanced communications satellite, GSAT-N2, which is set to revolutionise broadband services in remote areas across India and provide in-flight internet connectivity for passenger aircraft (via NDTV). The satellite will be launched through the Falcon 9 rocket, owned by Elon Musk's SpaceX, in a mission that will last 34 minutes.

The launch, which is expected to take place at midnight on Tuesday, will be streamed live on SpaceX’s X account. The countdown will begin at 11:46 PM on Monday, with lift-off scheduled for 12:01 PM on Tuesday.

Notably, the mission is projected to cost between $60 and $70 million, with SpaceX selected due to the satellite's considerable weight of 4,700 kg, which exceeds the capacity of Indian rockets.

GSAT-N2 has been designed to support the growing demand for high-speed internet, especially in areas where connectivity has traditionally been limited. Featuring a combination of narrow and wide spot beams, including eight dedicated to the northeastern states, the satellite’s architecture allows for frequency reuse, greatly enhancing its efficiency and coverage. The satellite will cater to a large subscriber base, offering broadband connectivity via small user terminals.

Mint reported earlier that ISRO Chairman S. Somanath confirmed the collaboration with SpaceX in late August, highlighting that the satellite was already on its way to the United States for launch preparations. The launch of GSAT-N2 marks a significant milestone in India’s space and telecommunications efforts. It will also serve as a part of a broader initiative to improve connectivity across India’s vast and varied terrain.

This mission follows closely behind SpaceX's efforts to expand its Starlink satellite internet service in India, a project that Elon Musk has lobbied for approval under the administration of US President-elect Donald Trump. The launch of GSAT-N2, alongside growing collaboration between ISRO and SpaceX, signifies a new era of technological advancements and international cooperation in space exploration.