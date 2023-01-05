Elon Musk's Twitter lifts ban on political ads1 min read . Updated: 05 Jan 2023, 12:24 AM IST
The company tweeted on Tuesday it would relax its advertising policy for 'cause-based ads' in the United States
The company tweeted on Tuesday it would relax its advertising policy for 'cause-based ads' in the United States
Twitter Inc will reverse its 2019 ban on political ads, the company's head of trust and safety confirmed to Reuters on Wednesday, as the Elon Musk-owned company seeks to grow revenue.