Elon Musk says Starlink satellite beams are 'turned off over India'; here's what happened
BREAKING NEWS

Elon Musk says Starlink satellite beams are 'turned off over India’; here's what happened

Livemint

  • Elon Musk announced that Starlink satellite beams were disabled over India

Starlink satellite internet is currently inactive in India, says Elon Musk (Image: Reuters)

SpaceX founder Elon Musk has said that said Starlink satellite beams were turned off over India. His post came as reaction to claims that the Starlink device was being used in violence hit Manipur.

The security forces recently seized some internet devices along with arms and ammunition during a raid in Keirao Khunou in Imphal East district. The Spear Corps of the Indian Army had shared photos of the items seized on X, and social media users were quick to note that one of the devices had a "Starlink logo" on it.

On December 16, the security forces wrote, “Acting on specific intelligence, troops of #IndianArmy and #AssamRifles formations under #SpearCorps carried out joint search operations in the hill and valley regions in the districts of Churachandpur, Chandel, Imphal East and Kagpokpi in #Manipur, in close coordination with @manipur_police and other security forces and recovered 29 weapons comprising of snipers, automatic weapons, rifles, pistols, country made mortars, single barrel rifles, grenades, ammunition and war like stores."

Commenting on the post, one user pointed out and said, “@Starlink is being used by terrorists. Hope, Elon @elonmusk looks into it and help control misuse of this technology."

On this, Musk then responded and said, “This is false. Starlink satellite beams are turned off over India."

