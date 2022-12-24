Elon Musk says Twitter to allow users to turn off view count feature

Twitter will tweak its recently rolled out view count feature, allowing users to turn it off if desired, Elon Musk tweeted in response to an user’s comment on the new design. “We’ll tidy up the esthetics and add a setting to turn if off but I think almost everyone will grow to like it," he said, referring to the tool that allows people to see how many times a tweet has been seen.

